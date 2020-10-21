StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Mineral & Financial Investments welcomed news that Ascendant Resources had commenced an autumn exploration program for the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project in Portugal.
The project was owned by Mineral & Financial's 75% subsidiary Redcorp Empreedimentos Mineiros.
Ascendant had a staged earn-in agreement based on exploration and payments to Mineral & Financial.
The exploration program had been planned on the back of robust preliminary economic assessment results released on 14 January, the company said.
It would mainly be focused on the South Zone of the Lagoa Salgada project and comprise a 2,700-metre drill program and include a downhole induced polarity survey.
At 9:46am: [LON:MAFL] Mineral Financial Investments Ltd share price was 0p at 8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: