StockMarketWire.com - ReNeuron Group (RENE) is a biotechnology firm. The principal of the business involves the research and development of stem cell technology for the treatment of motor disabilities and blindness-causing diseases.

The Shares and AJ Bell Media evening event webinar is an opportunity for senior board directors from listed PLCs to make a presentation about their company and update existing & potential investors on their business plans for 2020 Investors will have the chance to discover investment opportunities and get to know the companies better by asking questions online after the presentations

Other companies presenting via the webinar include: Scotgold Resources (SGZ) is a mineral exploration company that offers opportunities to investors in the increasingly attractive gold mining industry through the development of the Cononish Mine in Scotland. SDX Energy (SDX) is an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a principal focus on MENA.



Sponsored by: AJ Bell Youinvest

Shareholders and potential investors can register to join the webinar for free at:

https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/events/event/shares-investor-evening--webinar-291020


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com