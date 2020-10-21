StockMarketWire.com - Executive recruitment firm Norman Broadbent said it had appointed Angela Hickmore as its managing director, reporting to chief executive Mike Brennan.
The move came after the company acquired Hickmore's minority interest in NB Interim Management.
Norman Broadbent also made several other appointments, including Jonathan Stringer as managing director, finance.
Steve Smith would remain as chief financial and chief operating officer.
At 1:52pm: [LON:NBB] Norman Broadbent PLC share price was 0p at 5.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
