StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Metals Exploration said definitive documentation required to effect its proposed restructuring was in the process of being finalised.
Completion of the restructuring would enable company's shares to resume trading on AIM.
Metals Exploration said it would request that the suspension of trading be lifted as soon as the documentation was fully executed, which was currently expected by the end of the week.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: