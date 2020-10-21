StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Evraz                                    371.40       +2.77%
Kingfisher                               325.00       +1.53%
Aveva Group                             4535.50       +1.13%
Natwest Group                            116.28       +0.72%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           505.80       +0.36%
Fresnillo                               1271.25       -4.63%
Melrose Industries                       129.38       -3.77%
Compass Group                           1159.00       -3.58%
International Consolidated Airlines      103.15       -3.46%
Vodafone Group                           107.68       -2.45%

FTSE 250
Ao World                                 358.00      +13.47%
Cineworld Group                           30.06       +5.85%
Dixons Carphone                          109.20       +4.60%
Caledonia Investments                   2727.50       +3.31%
Softcat                                 1181.00       +2.87%
Centamin                                 130.43      -19.74%
Network International Holdings           279.00      -10.29%
Tui AG                                   291.40       -4.02%
Meggitt                                  295.10       -3.53%
Mitchells & Butlers                      136.40       -3.13%

FTSE 350
Ao World                                 358.00      +13.47%
Cineworld Group                           30.06       +5.85%
Dixons Carphone                          109.20       +4.60%
Caledonia Investments                   2727.50       +3.31%
Softcat                                 1181.00       +2.87%
Centamin                                 130.43      -19.74%
Network International Holdings           279.00      -10.29%
Fresnillo                               1271.25       -4.63%
Tui AG                                   291.40       -4.02%
Melrose Industries                       129.38       -3.77%

AIM
Thor Mining                                1.23      +38.42%
Jaywing                                    2.95      +25.53%
Vela Technologies                          0.09      +25.42%
PipeHawk                                   8.00      +23.08%
MobilityOne                               10.75      +22.86%
Bezant Resources                           0.30      -25.00%
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                14.00      -23.29%
Orosur Mining Inc                         29.25      -12.69%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   4.39      -11.85%
D4T4 Solutions                           193.50      -11.64%

Overall Market
Thor Mining                                1.23      +38.42%
Jaywing                                    2.95      +25.53%
Vela Technologies                          0.09      +25.42%
Tullow Oil                                20.56      +24.53%
Great Eastern Energy Corporation          10.50      +23.53%
Bezant Resources                           0.30      -25.00%
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                14.00      -23.29%
Centamin                                 130.45      -19.72%
Orosur Mining Inc                         29.25      -12.69%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   4.39      -11.85%