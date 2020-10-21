FTSE 100 Evraz 371.40 +2.77% Kingfisher 325.00 +1.53% Aveva Group 4535.50 +1.13% Natwest Group 116.28 +0.72% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 505.80 +0.36% Fresnillo 1271.25 -4.63% Melrose Industries 129.38 -3.77% Compass Group 1159.00 -3.58% International Consolidated Airlines 103.15 -3.46% Vodafone Group 107.68 -2.45% FTSE 250 Ao World 358.00 +13.47% Cineworld Group 30.06 +5.85% Dixons Carphone 109.20 +4.60% Caledonia Investments 2727.50 +3.31% Softcat 1181.00 +2.87% Centamin 130.43 -19.74% Network International Holdings 279.00 -10.29% Tui AG 291.40 -4.02% Meggitt 295.10 -3.53% Mitchells & Butlers 136.40 -3.13% FTSE 350 Ao World 358.00 +13.47% Cineworld Group 30.06 +5.85% Dixons Carphone 109.20 +4.60% Caledonia Investments 2727.50 +3.31% Softcat 1181.00 +2.87% Centamin 130.43 -19.74% Network International Holdings 279.00 -10.29% Fresnillo 1271.25 -4.63% Tui AG 291.40 -4.02% Melrose Industries 129.38 -3.77% AIM Thor Mining 1.23 +38.42% Jaywing 2.95 +25.53% Vela Technologies 0.09 +25.42% PipeHawk 8.00 +23.08% MobilityOne 10.75 +22.86% Bezant Resources 0.30 -25.00% Panthera Resources Ord 1p 14.00 -23.29% Orosur Mining Inc 29.25 -12.69% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 4.39 -11.85% D4T4 Solutions 193.50 -11.64% Overall Market Thor Mining 1.23 +38.42% Jaywing 2.95 +25.53% Vela Technologies 0.09 +25.42% Tullow Oil 20.56 +24.53% Great Eastern Energy Corporation 10.50 +23.53% Bezant Resources 0.30 -25.00% Panthera Resources Ord 1p 14.00 -23.29% Centamin 130.45 -19.72% Orosur Mining Inc 29.25 -12.69% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 4.39 -11.85%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -