StockMarketWire.com - Russia-focused miner Highland Gold Mining said it had appointed Vladislav Sviblov as its executive chairman as part of a wider board overhaul following Fortiana's acquisition of a 40% stake in the company last month.
Sviblov had been joined on the board by new directors Stanislav Luchitskiy and Anton Glazunov.
They replaced outgoing executive chairman Eugene Shvidler and outgoing directors Valery Oyf and Olga Pokrovskaya.
Sbiblov was the sole beneficiary of Fortiana, which had become Highland Gold's largest shareholder via last month's stake purchase.
He was also chief executive of Ozernaya Mining and the chairman and majority shareholder of Russian electronics recycling group Ecopolis.
At 2:02pm: [LON:HGM] Highland Gold Mining LD share price was +3.7p at 299.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: