StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health welcomed news that founded entity Akili had presented positive data related to the trial of a digital-based treatment for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children.
The data were presented for the first time this week at the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.
Two-thirds of parents had reported real-world improvements in child's ADHD-related impairments following two months of treatment, both when used alone and alongside stimulants, Akili said.
Improvements in attention during treatment were associated with improvements in math and reading performance, it added.
The three-month open-label, multi-site study of AKL-T01 involved 206 paediatric participants aged 8-14 years with a diagnosis of ADHD.
The participants included across two cohorts: 130 children who were taking ADHD stimulant medications and 70 children who were not taking ADHD medications.
At 2:24pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was -1p at 244.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
