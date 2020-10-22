CN
27/10/2020 03:00 Industrial Profit
DE
23/10/2020 08:30 Flash PMI
26/10/2020 09:00 Ifo Business Climate Index
ES
26/10/2020 08:00 PPI
27/10/2020 08:00 Economically Active Population Survey
28/10/2020 08:00 Retail Sales
EU
23/10/2020 07:00 New Commercial Vehicle Registrations in Europe statistics (EU27 + EFTA3)
23/10/2020 09:00 Eurozone Flash PMI
27/10/2020 09:00 Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
FR
23/10/2020 08:15 Flash PMI
27/10/2020 07:45 PPI
28/10/2020 07:45 Housing starts
28/10/2020 07:45 Consumer confidence survey
IE
28/10/2020 11:00 Retail Sales Index
IT
28/10/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade non-EU
28/10/2020 10:00 PPI
JP
23/10/2020 00:30 CPI (Nation), CPI ex-Food (Nation)
23/10/2020 01:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/10/2020 23:50 Services Producer Price Index
26/10/2020 05:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
UK
23/10/2020 07:00 Retail sales
23/10/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Flash PMI for Manufacturing and Services
28/10/2020 00:01 Shop Price Index
28/10/2020 00:01 REC JobsOutlook survey
US
23/10/2020 02:00 Presidential election debate between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden
23/10/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI
23/10/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
26/10/2020 12:30 CFNAI Chicago Fed National Activity Index
26/10/2020 14:00 New Residential Sales
27/10/2020 12:30 Advance Report on Durable Goods
27/10/2020 12:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
27/10/2020 13:00 Monthly House Price Index
27/10/2020 20:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
28/10/2020 11:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
28/10/2020 12:30 Advance US International Trade in Goods
28/10/2020 14:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
