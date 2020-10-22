StockMarketWire.com - Builders merchant Travis Perkins recorded like-for-like revenue growth of 3.9% in the third quarter of 2020, it announced this morning.
In a trading update, the company cited strong performance from its Wickes and Toolstation brands, as well as through the local trade market. Toolstation recorded like-for-like sales growth of 25.5% during the quarter.
However, a lag in the recovery of larger customer activity, including housebuilding and larger construction projects, meant overall sales fell 3.4% when compared with Q3 2019.
For the first nine months of 2020, group sales were down 14.6% compared to the same period in 2019.
The company said its liquidity position remained strong with £980 million of liquidity headroom as of 30 September 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
