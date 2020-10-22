StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods giant Unilever reported underlying sales growth of 4.4% for the third quarter of 2020.

Third-quarter turnover reached €12.9 billion across the group, down 2.4% on the third quarter of 2019, with a particular negative impact from currency.

The company highlighted underlying sales growth of 5.3% in emerging markets, and 3.1% in developed markets.

Unilever plans to maintain its quarterly dividend of €0.4104 per share.

CEO Alan Jope said: "The environment we are operating in will remain unpredictable in the near term, so we will continue to maintain the speed and agility of our response. Our focus remains volume-led competitive growth, delivering absolute profit and free cash flow."



