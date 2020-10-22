StockMarketWire.com - Property investment companies Capital & Counties Properties said it had invested another £65 million in Shaftesbury, increasing its stake to over 25%.
The company subscribed for £65 million of new Shaftesbury shares at the placing price of 400 through the latter's £307 million equity placing, announced earlier today.
'The board believes that the investment is priced attractively in view of the long-term prospects and resilience of prime central London...' the company said.
On a pro forma basis as at 30 June 2020, the investment would result in net debt of approximately £690 million, with net debt to gross assets and LTV remaining stable at 25% and 32% respectively, and over £600 million of cash and undrawn committed facilities, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: