StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Polymetal International reported a 35% jump in third-quarter revenue as gold and silver prices rose.
Revenue for the period reached $884 million, bringing total revenue for the first three quarters of 2020 to just over $2 billion, up 26% year-on-year.
The company also reported record quarterly free cash flow in in the third quarter, and it reduced its net debt by $80 million to $1.6 billion.
Polymetal was on track to meet its full-year 2020 production guidance of 1,500Koz. However, the company highlighted COVID-related risks as the key source of uncertainty.
At 8:12am: [LON:POLY] Polymetal International PLC share price was -13p at 1753p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
