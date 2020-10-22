StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Futura Medical said it had continued to make progress on its erectile dysfunction treatment and touted possible US clinical trials of the treatment for the first quarter of 2021.
Futura said detailed planning for the study of its MED3000 treatment had now commenced and it was targeting Q1 2021 patient enrolment depending on completion of the final study protocol for its small supplementary study, FM17.
The final study protocol would be completed once the FDA minutes had been received, the company said.
But based on the pre-submission discussions FM71 was expected to be a comparative, randomised, open label, home use, parallel group study in approximately 100 patients with erectile dysfunction.
In the EU, completeness checks under the new European Medical Device Regulation had been successfully concluded, the MED3000 dossier was under review by the regulator and Futura continued to target a 2021 European approval for MED3000.
At 8:26am: [LON:FUM] Futura Medical PLC share price was +2.25p at 15.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
