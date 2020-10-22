StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Genedrive said it had completed the assay design of its COVID-19 testing and was now generating 'very promising' analytical data aligned to market requirements.
The company's SARS-CoV-2 POC Kit was being designed to detect the Covid-19 virus in saliva without the need to extract viral RNA.
'This expanded the potential use areas of the product and importantly, allows for rapid testing to be performed while a patient was present,' the company said.
At 8:32am: [LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was -4.5p at 108.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: