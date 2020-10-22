FTSE 100 Hargreaves Lansdown 1388.50 +2.97% Rentokil Initial 529.70 +2.46% Gvc Holdings 988.70 +1.82% HSBC Holdings 305.60 +1.06% Avast 499.20 +1.05% Bae Systems 446.95 -3.86% Land Securities Group 521.05 -3.63% British Land Company 356.05 -3.30% International Consolidated Airlines 97.18 -3.26% Smiths Group 1324.75 -2.73% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 36.08 +11.36% Trainline 290.20 +2.40% Travis Perkins 1246.75 +2.23% Ao World 342.75 +2.16% Tbc Bank Group 964.00 +2.01% Shaftesbury 410.70 -17.53% Capital & Counties Properties 104.55 -8.21% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 254.60 -4.64% Petropavlovsk 27.80 -3.81% Renishaw 5535.00 -3.06% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 36.08 +11.36% Hargreaves Lansdown 1388.50 +2.97% Rentokil Initial 529.70 +2.46% Trainline 290.20 +2.40% Travis Perkins 1246.75 +2.23% Shaftesbury 410.70 -17.53% Capital & Counties Properties 104.55 -8.21% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 254.60 -4.64% Bae Systems 446.95 -3.86% Petropavlovsk 27.80 -3.81% AIM Ascent Resources 5.65 +22.16% Futura Medical 15.50 +14.81% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 105.25 +12.93% Alumasc Group 89.50 +12.58% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 18.00 +9.09% Orient Telecoms 32.50 -15.58% Serabi Mining 93.50 -10.95% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.65 -10.81% Bezant Resources 0.27 -8.62% Alba Mineral Resources 0.44 -8.33% Overall Market Ascent Resources 5.65 +22.16% Futura Medical 15.50 +14.81% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 105.25 +12.93% Alumasc Group 89.50 +12.58% Cineworld Group 36.08 +11.36% Shaftesbury 410.70 -17.53% Orient Telecoms 32.50 -15.58% Serabi Mining 93.50 -10.95% Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord 1.65 -10.81% Countrywide 165.40 -10.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -