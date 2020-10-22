StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1388.50       +2.97%
Rentokil Initial                         529.70       +2.46%
Gvc Holdings                             988.70       +1.82%
HSBC Holdings                            305.60       +1.06%
Avast                                    499.20       +1.05%
Bae Systems                              446.95       -3.86%
Land Securities Group                    521.05       -3.63%
British Land Company                     356.05       -3.30%
International Consolidated Airlines       97.18       -3.26%
Smiths Group                            1324.75       -2.73%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           36.08      +11.36%
Trainline                                290.20       +2.40%
Travis Perkins                          1246.75       +2.23%
Ao World                                 342.75       +2.16%
Tbc Bank Group                           964.00       +2.01%
Shaftesbury                              410.70      -17.53%
Capital & Counties Properties            104.55       -8.21%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               254.60       -4.64%
Petropavlovsk                             27.80       -3.81%
Renishaw                                5535.00       -3.06%

AIM
Ascent Resources                           5.65      +22.16%
Futura Medical                            15.50      +14.81%
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                     105.25      +12.93%
Alumasc Group                             89.50      +12.58%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 18.00       +9.09%
Orient Telecoms                           32.50      -15.58%
Serabi Mining                             93.50      -10.95%
Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited Ord         1.65      -10.81%
Bezant Resources                           0.27       -8.62%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.44       -8.33%

