StockMarketWire.com - Industrial components manufacturer Trifast has reported a better than expected period of trading as its markets recover from the pandemic's impact.
Trading in the past few weeks was slightly ahead of the company's base case assumption of a 16% revenue decline for the 2021 financial year.
Year-on-year revenue decline for the first half of the year was "largely... consistent across the group", the company said, while Europe saw a faster recovery in the domestic appliances and electronics sector.
The UK experienced more challenging trading conditions in the period due to the impact on the automotive sector, Trifast said.
At 9:08am: [LON:TRI] Trifast PLC share price was -4.25p at 115.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: