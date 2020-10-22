StockMarketWire.com - Imaging technology specialist SDI Group made a "very good" start to its financial year beginning 1 May 2020, it said today.
It highlighted the performance of its Atik Cameras and MPB Industries businesses, which secured "significant" contracts during the period.
Other businesses remained operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and have seen customer order patterns showing "a return towards normality".
Chairman Ken Ford said: "The board pays tribute to all of our staff who have worked to keep their businesses profitable and cash generative during this crisis and in particular notes the extraordinary efforts of staff at Atik and MPB to increase production in aid of the global fight against COVID-19.
"Our business model has proved resilient, and we expect to exit the pandemic even stronger than when we entered it."
At 9:13am: [LON:SDI] Scientific Digital Imaging PLC share price was +3.5p at 68.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: