StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care business EKF Diagnostics said it had received initial orders for its COVID-19 sample collection devices from two new customers.
The new customers included the Health Service Executive, Ireland and a national health body in England.
These orders, to be fulfilled from EKF's production facilities in Penarth, South Wales and Barleben, Germany, were would contribute to the expected strong Q4 performance, the company said.
At 9:18am: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was +2.75p at 64.75p
