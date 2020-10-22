StockMarketWire.com - Retirement and benefits consultancy XPS Pensions Group reported a 9% increase in revenue for the six months to the end of September 2020.

its investment consulting arm grew by 29% during the period, buoyed by project work as a direct result of COVID-19 related market volatility.

Elsewhere, its multi-employer pension offering, The National Pensions Trust, reported a 27% increase in revenue as markets recovered and more clients joined. Its assets under management crossed the £1 billion mark during the period.

XPS's pensions actuarial and consulting business grew by 4% year on year, while its administration business grew by 13%.


At 9:20am: [LON:XPS] XPS Pensions Group PLC share price was +2p at 122p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com