StockMarketWire.com - Superyacht maintenance company GYG said it had won a 'major' refit contract for a 115+ metre yacht in Germany with works scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter 2020 and complete in the first half of 2021.
'This is the group's largest turnkey project to date where it will provide a number of refit services including bespoke scaffolding, hardware removal, caulking and complete repainting,' the company said.
At 9:21am: [LON:GYG] GYG Plc share price was +2p at 67.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: