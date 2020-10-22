StockMarketWire.com - Air Partner said its subsidiary Redline won a new 3-year contract with Guernsey Airport to carry out cabin baggage screening x-ray threat image recognition training among a number of its staff.
Contract renewals had also been secured with existing airport customers, with Birmingham Airport extending its x-ray threat image recognition training contract while Belfast International Airport had renewed its contract for Redline's security management system, the company said.
'These business wins have contributed to Redline's strong start in the second half of Air Partner's financial year, alongside good sales for its Department for Transport (DfT) training courses and another TIRT contract renewal with World Courier, a specialist medical logistics company,' it added.
In total it had now secured 17 contract wins and 19 renewals since joining the Air Partner group in December 2019.
At 9:23am: [LON:AIR] Air Partner Plc share price was +0.5p at 60.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
