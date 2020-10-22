StockMarketWire.com - Communication company CloudCall confirmed that revenue for the year would be ahead of expectations following new business wins.
The company said it now expected full year revenue for the 12 months to 31 December 2020 to be ahead of expectations and will be in the range £11.5m to £12.0m.
'An accelerating lead flow driven by our ongoing commitment to investment in partnerships and marketing has been feeding a strong sales process and excellent demonstration to sales conversion rates which has in turn been driving new customer wins,' the company said.
The company also said it had officially launching its property & real estate market vertical, commencing with three new property focused CRM integrations for Left Main, Propertybase and Apto.
At 9:27am: [LON:CALL] Cloudcall Group Plc share price was +2p at 94.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
