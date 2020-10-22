StockMarketWire.com - Potash development company Kore Potash said the drilling programme for phase 1 of the definitive feasibility study for its DX project in the Sintoukola Basin, located in the Republic of the Congo, had commenced.
The company was planning to drill up to 5 additional diamond drill holes within the DX Deposit which sat within the Dougou permit area.
'The drilling programme is designed to improve confidence in the mineral resources and ore reserves of the DX deposit,' the company said.
'The drill holes are designed to intersect the targeted potash seams approximately 400 metres below surface,' it added.
At 9:32am: (LON:KP2) Kore Potash Plc Ord Usd0.001 share price was 0p at 0.71p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
