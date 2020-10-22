StockMarketWire.com - Business continuity specialist Shearwater Group has reported "resilient performance" for the six months ending 30 September 2020, despite a fall in revenue.
Ahead of the publication of its interim results, Shearwater said it expected to report revenue of approximately £11 million for the first half of the year, down from £16.3 million in the same period last year, while earnings were likely to be unchanged at £1 million.
The company won new business and renewals and reported strong cash generation during the period, improving the strength of the balance sheet, while delivering on its strategic roadmap.
While COVID-19 has delayed client decision making processes, resulting in contract deferrals, the company said it did not have much exposure to sectors most affected by the pandemic.
At 9:35am: [LON:SWG] Shearwater Group Plc share price was 0p at 160p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: