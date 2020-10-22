StockMarketWire.com - Vehicle tracking systems provider Quartix Holdings reported 7% revenue growth from its core business for the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period last year.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on new subscriptions, the company said revenue for its core fleet business was up. This accounted for 84% of Quartix's total revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for the full year was expected to be approximately 15% ahead of current consensus market forecasts, although this was dependent on the impact of the pandemic for the remainder of the year.

The company's subscription base grew by 11% in the first nine months of the year, boosted by France and the US.


At 9:43am: [LON:QTX] Quartix Holdings Plc share price was +16p at 335p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com