StockMarketWire.com - Vehicle tracking systems provider Quartix Holdings reported 7% revenue growth from its core business for the first nine months of 2020, compared to the same period last year.
Despite the impact of COVID-19 on new subscriptions, the company said revenue for its core fleet business was up. This accounted for 84% of Quartix's total revenue.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for the full year was expected to be approximately 15% ahead of current consensus market forecasts, although this was dependent on the impact of the pandemic for the remainder of the year.
The company's subscription base grew by 11% in the first nine months of the year, boosted by France and the US.
At 9:43am: [LON:QTX] Quartix Holdings Plc share price was +16p at 335p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
