StockMarketWire.com - Russian gold producer Trans-Siberian Gold reported a 6.5% increase in revenue in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the previous quarter, as the price of gold rose.
Gold revenue hit $21 million for Q3, bringing total revenue for the first nine months of 2020 to a record $50.1 million - up 16.7% compared to the same period in 2019.
The company remained on track to meet its full year production guidance, having produced 29,848 ounces in the first three quarters.
Chief operating officer Eugene Antonov said the company expected to produce 38,000-42,000 ounces in 2020.
At 9:58am: [LON:TSG] TransSiberian Gold PLC share price was -0.5p at 102p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: