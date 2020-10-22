StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1407.00       +4.34%
Gvc Holdings                            1010.00       +4.02%
Rentokil Initial                         533.00       +3.09%
Avast                                    508.75       +2.99%
Standard Chartered                       385.90       +2.42%
Bae Systems                              445.85       -4.10%
Ocado Group                             2374.00       -2.10%
BP                                       196.42       -1.77%
Experian                                2942.50       -1.69%
Glaxosmithkline                         1331.20       -1.65%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           33.97       +4.85%
Trainline                                295.10       +4.13%
Grafton Group                            711.50       +3.27%
Softcat                                 1204.50       +2.34%
Centamin                                 134.23       +2.23%
Shaftesbury                              419.10      -15.84%
Capital & Counties Properties            102.20      -10.27%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               251.40       -5.84%
Petropavlovsk                             28.05       -2.94%
Indivior                                  99.10       -2.94%

FTSE 350
AIM
Ascent Resources                           5.75      +24.32%
MobilityOne                               12.00      +17.07%
4d Pharma  Ord 0.25p                     108.75      +16.68%
Alumasc Group                             92.50      +16.35%
Futura Medical                            15.50      +14.81%
Orient Telecoms                           30.00      -22.08%
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                11.25      -18.18%
Kibo Mining                                0.21      -16.00%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.33      -13.33%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.46      -13.21%

Overall Market
