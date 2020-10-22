FTSE 100 Hargreaves Lansdown 1407.00 +4.34% Gvc Holdings 1010.00 +4.02% Rentokil Initial 533.00 +3.09% Avast 508.75 +2.99% Standard Chartered 385.90 +2.42% Bae Systems 445.85 -4.10% Ocado Group 2374.00 -2.10% BP 196.42 -1.77% Experian 2942.50 -1.69% Glaxosmithkline 1331.20 -1.65% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 33.97 +4.85% Trainline 295.10 +4.13% Grafton Group 711.50 +3.27% Softcat 1204.50 +2.34% Centamin 134.23 +2.23% Shaftesbury 419.10 -15.84% Capital & Counties Properties 102.20 -10.27% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 251.40 -5.84% Petropavlovsk 28.05 -2.94% Indivior 99.10 -2.94% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 33.97 +4.85% Hargreaves Lansdown 1407.00 +4.34% Trainline 295.10 +4.13% Gvc Holdings 1010.00 +4.02% Grafton Group 711.50 +3.27% Shaftesbury 419.10 -15.84% Capital & Counties Properties 102.20 -10.27% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 251.40 -5.84% Bae Systems 445.85 -4.10% Petropavlovsk 28.05 -2.94% AIM Ascent Resources 5.75 +24.32% MobilityOne 12.00 +17.07% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 108.75 +16.68% Alumasc Group 92.50 +16.35% Futura Medical 15.50 +14.81% Orient Telecoms 30.00 -22.08% Panthera Resources Ord 1p 11.25 -18.18% Kibo Mining 0.21 -16.00% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.33 -13.33% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.46 -13.21% Overall Market Ascent Resources 5.75 +24.32% MobilityOne 12.00 +17.07% 4d Pharma Ord 0.25p 108.75 +16.68% Alumasc Group 92.50 +16.35% Futura Medical 15.50 +14.81% Orient Telecoms 30.00 -22.08% Panthera Resources Ord 1p 11.25 -18.18% Kibo Mining 0.21 -16.00% Shaftesbury 419.30 -15.80% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.33 -13.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
