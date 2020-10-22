StockMarketWire.com - Data intelligence company GBG said it would resume its dividend and added it expected underlying revenue this year to be 'flat to marginally' ahead of last year and above current consensus.
Market consensus for revenue in 2020, was estimated at £199.1m, with adjusted operating profit at £47.9m. For 2021, market expectations for revenue was at £178.6m and adjusted operating profit at £32.6m.
Organic revenues have increased by 10.0%, with growth underpinned by a strong performance in the USA from a specific one-off customer project, which was not expected to have a material impact into the second half of the year, the company said.
Reflecting the strong first-half performance, the company said it intended to declare an interim dividend of 3.00 pence per share at the date of the half-year results.
'Although we do not expect to see a material benefit from the one-off USA customer contract in H2 FY21, we expect full year revenue for the for the group to be flat to marginally ahead of FY20 on an underlying basis and which is ahead of current consensus,' the company said.
At 10:08am: [LON:GBG] Gb Group PLC share price was +39p at 910p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
