StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1405.75       +4.25%
Avast                                    511.75       +3.59%
Rentokil Initial                         534.30       +3.35%
Gvc Holdings                             997.80       +2.76%
Legal & General Group                    193.18       +1.78%
Bae Systems                              444.50       -4.39%
Compass Group                           1115.50       -2.58%
BP                                       195.35       -2.31%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4140.50       -2.25%
Ocado Group                             2371.50       -2.21%

FTSE 250
Trainline                                295.70       +4.34%
Centamin                                 136.60       +4.04%
Softcat                                 1220.00       +3.65%
Grafton Group                            714.00       +3.63%
Cineworld Group                           33.43       +3.18%
Shaftesbury                              430.70      -13.51%
Capital & Counties Properties            101.30      -11.06%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               252.20       -5.54%
Petropavlovsk                             27.98       -3.18%
Network International Holdings           240.40       -2.99%

FTSE 350
Trainline                                295.70       +4.34%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1405.75       +4.25%
Centamin                                 136.60       +4.04%
Softcat                                 1220.00       +3.65%
Grafton Group                            714.00       +3.63%
Shaftesbury                              430.70      -13.51%
Capital & Counties Properties            101.30      -11.06%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               252.20       -5.54%
Bae Systems                              444.50       -4.39%
Petropavlovsk                             27.98       -3.18%

AIM
Jaywing                                    3.55      +20.34%
Ormonde Mining                             1.32      +17.78%
Alumasc Group                             93.50      +17.61%
Ascent Resources                           5.40      +16.76%
Aminex                                     1.43      +16.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.10      -20.00%
Kibo Mining                                0.20      -18.00%
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                11.50      -16.36%
Rockhopper Exploration                     5.18      -13.09%
Vela Technologies                          0.10      -12.04%

Overall Market
Jaywing                                    3.55      +20.34%
Ormonde Mining                             1.32      +17.78%
Alumasc Group                             93.50      +17.61%
Ascent Resources                           5.40      +16.76%
Aminex                                     1.43      +16.33%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.10      -20.00%
Kibo Mining                                0.20      -18.00%
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                11.50      -16.36%
Shaftesbury                              430.70      -13.51%
Rockhopper Exploration                     5.18      -13.09%