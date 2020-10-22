FTSE 100 Hargreaves Lansdown 1405.75 +4.25% Avast 511.75 +3.59% Rentokil Initial 534.30 +3.35% Gvc Holdings 997.80 +2.76% Legal & General Group 193.18 +1.78% Bae Systems 444.50 -4.39% Compass Group 1115.50 -2.58% BP 195.35 -2.31% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4140.50 -2.25% Ocado Group 2371.50 -2.21% FTSE 250 Trainline 295.70 +4.34% Centamin 136.60 +4.04% Softcat 1220.00 +3.65% Grafton Group 714.00 +3.63% Cineworld Group 33.43 +3.18% Shaftesbury 430.70 -13.51% Capital & Counties Properties 101.30 -11.06% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 252.20 -5.54% Petropavlovsk 27.98 -3.18% Network International Holdings 240.40 -2.99% FTSE 350 Trainline 295.70 +4.34% Hargreaves Lansdown 1405.75 +4.25% Centamin 136.60 +4.04% Softcat 1220.00 +3.65% Grafton Group 714.00 +3.63% Shaftesbury 430.70 -13.51% Capital & Counties Properties 101.30 -11.06% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 252.20 -5.54% Bae Systems 444.50 -4.39% Petropavlovsk 27.98 -3.18% AIM Jaywing 3.55 +20.34% Ormonde Mining 1.32 +17.78% Alumasc Group 93.50 +17.61% Ascent Resources 5.40 +16.76% Aminex 1.43 +16.33% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.10 -20.00% Kibo Mining 0.20 -18.00% Panthera Resources Ord 1p 11.50 -16.36% Rockhopper Exploration 5.18 -13.09% Vela Technologies 0.10 -12.04% Overall Market Jaywing 3.55 +20.34% Ormonde Mining 1.32 +17.78% Alumasc Group 93.50 +17.61% Ascent Resources 5.40 +16.76% Aminex 1.43 +16.33% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.10 -20.00% Kibo Mining 0.20 -18.00% Panthera Resources Ord 1p 11.50 -16.36% Shaftesbury 430.70 -13.51% Rockhopper Exploration 5.18 -13.09%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
