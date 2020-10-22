StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1401.00       +3.89%
Gvc Holdings                            1005.00       +3.50%
Avast                                    511.00       +3.44%
Rentokil Initial                         534.80       +3.44%
International Consolidated Airlines      103.48       +3.02%
Bae Systems                              446.10       -4.04%
Compass Group                           1118.50       -2.31%
Ocado Group                             2370.00       -2.27%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4148.50       -2.07%
Burberry Group                          1475.50       -1.70%

FTSE 250
Centamin                                 136.85       +4.23%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3491.00       +3.90%
Mitchells & Butlers                      146.50       +3.90%
Softcat                                 1222.00       +3.82%
Grafton Group                            715.25       +3.81%
Shaftesbury                              430.10      -13.63%
Cineworld Group                           29.22       -9.81%
Capital & Counties Properties            102.90       -9.66%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               252.00       -5.62%
Network International Holdings           238.30       -3.83%

FTSE 350
AIM
Stanley Gibbons Group (The)                3.50      +22.81%
Ascent Resources                           5.65      +22.16%
Ormonde Mining                             1.35      +20.00%
Futura Medical                            16.00      +18.52%
John Lewis of Hungerford                   0.65      +18.18%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.10      -20.00%
Kibo Mining                                0.21      -16.00%
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                11.75      -14.55%
Orient Telecoms                           33.00      -14.29%
Erris Resources                           12.00      -12.41%

Overall Market
