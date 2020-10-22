FTSE 100 Hargreaves Lansdown 1401.00 +3.89% Gvc Holdings 1005.00 +3.50% Avast 511.00 +3.44% Rentokil Initial 534.80 +3.44% International Consolidated Airlines 103.48 +3.02% Bae Systems 446.10 -4.04% Compass Group 1118.50 -2.31% Ocado Group 2370.00 -2.27% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4148.50 -2.07% Burberry Group 1475.50 -1.70% FTSE 250 Centamin 136.85 +4.23% Wizz Air Holdings 3491.00 +3.90% Mitchells & Butlers 146.50 +3.90% Softcat 1222.00 +3.82% Grafton Group 715.25 +3.81% Shaftesbury 430.10 -13.63% Cineworld Group 29.22 -9.81% Capital & Counties Properties 102.90 -9.66% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 252.00 -5.62% Network International Holdings 238.30 -3.83% FTSE 350 Centamin 136.85 +4.23% Mitchells & Butlers 146.50 +3.90% Wizz Air Holdings 3491.00 +3.90% Hargreaves Lansdown 1401.00 +3.89% Softcat 1222.00 +3.82% Shaftesbury 430.10 -13.63% Cineworld Group 29.22 -9.81% Capital & Counties Properties 102.90 -9.66% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 252.00 -5.62% Bae Systems 446.15 -4.03% AIM Stanley Gibbons Group (The) 3.50 +22.81% Ascent Resources 5.65 +22.16% Ormonde Mining 1.35 +20.00% Futura Medical 16.00 +18.52% John Lewis of Hungerford 0.65 +18.18% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.10 -20.00% Kibo Mining 0.21 -16.00% Panthera Resources Ord 1p 11.75 -14.55% Orient Telecoms 33.00 -14.29% Erris Resources 12.00 -12.41% Overall Market Stanley Gibbons Group (The) 3.50 +22.81% Ascent Resources 5.65 +22.16% Ormonde Mining 1.35 +20.00% Pendragon 12.58 +18.68% Futura Medical 16.00 +18.52% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.10 -20.00% Kibo Mining 0.21 -16.00% Panthera Resources Ord 1p 11.75 -14.55% Orient Telecoms 33.00 -14.29% Shaftesbury 430.10 -13.63%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
