FTSE 100
Rentokil Initial                         540.60       +4.56%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1400.75       +3.87%
Avast                                    511.50       +3.54%
International Consolidated Airlines      103.55       +3.09%
Gvc Holdings                            1000.25       +3.01%
Bae Systems                              446.65       -3.93%
Compass Group                           1121.75       -2.03%
Ocado Group                             2379.00       -1.90%
Fresnillo                               1251.75       -1.82%
Glencore                                 164.68       -1.48%

FTSE 250
Mitchells & Butlers                      149.10       +5.74%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3519.00       +4.73%
Grafton Group                            716.75       +4.03%
Ssp Group                                188.70       +4.02%
Chemring Group                           263.25       +3.85%
Shaftesbury                              414.80      -16.71%
Capital & Counties Properties            102.55       -9.96%
Cineworld Group                           30.69       -5.28%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               254.00       -4.87%
Petropavlovsk                             27.88       -3.53%

FTSE 350
Mitchells & Butlers                      149.10       +5.74%
Wizz Air Holdings                       3519.00       +4.73%
Rentokil Initial                         540.60       +4.56%
Grafton Group                            716.75       +4.03%
Ssp Group                                188.70       +4.02%
Shaftesbury                              414.80      -16.71%
Capital & Counties Properties            102.55       -9.96%
Cineworld Group                           30.69       -5.28%
Moneysupermarket.Com Group               254.00       -4.87%
Bae Systems                              446.65       -3.93%

AIM
Stanley Gibbons Group (The)                3.90      +36.84%
Ormonde Mining                             1.38      +22.22%
Ascent Resources                           5.65      +22.16%
Futura Medical                            16.00      +18.52%
John Lewis of Hungerford                   0.65      +18.18%
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                11.50      -16.36%
Orient Telecoms                           33.00      -14.29%
Erris Resources                           12.00      -12.41%
Kibo Mining                                0.22      -12.00%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.11      -12.00%

Overall Market
Stanley Gibbons Group (The)                3.90      +36.84%
Ormonde Mining                             1.38      +22.22%
Ascent Resources                           5.65      +22.16%
Pendragon                                 12.63      +19.15%
Futura Medical                            16.00      +18.52%
Shaftesbury                              414.80      -16.71%
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                11.50      -16.36%
Orient Telecoms                           33.00      -14.29%
Erris Resources                           12.00      -12.41%
Kibo Mining                                0.22      -12.00%