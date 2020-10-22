FTSE 100 Rentokil Initial 540.60 +4.56% Hargreaves Lansdown 1400.75 +3.87% Avast 511.50 +3.54% International Consolidated Airlines 103.55 +3.09% Gvc Holdings 1000.25 +3.01% Bae Systems 446.65 -3.93% Compass Group 1121.75 -2.03% Ocado Group 2379.00 -1.90% Fresnillo 1251.75 -1.82% Glencore 164.68 -1.48% FTSE 250 Mitchells & Butlers 149.10 +5.74% Wizz Air Holdings 3519.00 +4.73% Grafton Group 716.75 +4.03% Ssp Group 188.70 +4.02% Chemring Group 263.25 +3.85% Shaftesbury 414.80 -16.71% Capital & Counties Properties 102.55 -9.96% Cineworld Group 30.69 -5.28% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 254.00 -4.87% Petropavlovsk 27.88 -3.53% FTSE 350 Mitchells & Butlers 149.10 +5.74% Wizz Air Holdings 3519.00 +4.73% Rentokil Initial 540.60 +4.56% Grafton Group 716.75 +4.03% Ssp Group 188.70 +4.02% Shaftesbury 414.80 -16.71% Capital & Counties Properties 102.55 -9.96% Cineworld Group 30.69 -5.28% Moneysupermarket.Com Group 254.00 -4.87% Bae Systems 446.65 -3.93% AIM Stanley Gibbons Group (The) 3.90 +36.84% Ormonde Mining 1.38 +22.22% Ascent Resources 5.65 +22.16% Futura Medical 16.00 +18.52% John Lewis of Hungerford 0.65 +18.18% Panthera Resources Ord 1p 11.50 -16.36% Orient Telecoms 33.00 -14.29% Erris Resources 12.00 -12.41% Kibo Mining 0.22 -12.00% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.11 -12.00% Overall Market Stanley Gibbons Group (The) 3.90 +36.84% Ormonde Mining 1.38 +22.22% Ascent Resources 5.65 +22.16% Pendragon 12.63 +19.15% Futura Medical 16.00 +18.52% Shaftesbury 414.80 -16.71% Panthera Resources Ord 1p 11.50 -16.36% Orient Telecoms 33.00 -14.29% Erris Resources 12.00 -12.41% Kibo Mining 0.22 -12.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
