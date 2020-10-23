StockMarketWire.com - British bourse operator London Stock Exchange reported an uptick in third-quarter income led by a rise in its post trade clearing business.

Total income rose 2% to £600 million for the third quarter year-on-year as information revenue climbed 1% to £223 million and post trade income rose 5% to £259 million.

Information services revenue included subscription revenue growth at FTSE Russell of 4%, and a 7% decline in asset-based revenue, reflecting lower levels of passive fund AUM in the prior quarter, the company said.

The post trade business saw good growth in non-OTC and treasury income and a decline in OTC revenues, reflecting lower SwapClear volumes compared to the elevated prior year period, it added.

Capital markets revenue was flat on prior year at £102 million as equities trading revenues were lower as a result of reduced market activity.

The proposed acquisition of Refinitiv is expected to be completed Refinitiv transaction in Q1 2021, the company said.








