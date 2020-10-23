StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had received accreditation from UK authorities for a second location from which to perform diagnostics and screening procedures.
The notification was granted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for the company's facilities at Citylabs 1.0 in Manchester.
Yourgene Health said the extension of its current registration allowed greater flexibility to operate for non-invasive prenatal testing from locations in Manchester.
It also confirmed that the company's Covid-19 testing services met the 'demanding standards of the CQC', it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
