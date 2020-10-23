StockMarketWire.com - Clinical technology company Sensyne Health said it had signed a research collaboration agreement with pharmaceutical group Bristol Myers Squibb.
The collaboration initially would focus on applying Sensyne's machine learning to conduct research into disease progression and patient stratification.
The work would encompass various diseases within the broader group of myeloproliferative neoplasms, a group of rare blood diseases.
No financial terms had been disclosed for the agreement, Sensyne Health said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
