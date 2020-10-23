StockMarketWire.com - Drug company Indivior said that Shaun Thaxter, its former chief executive, was sentenced in a US court on Thursday after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count related to sales of opioid addiction treatments.
A separate agreement between the group and the government announced on 24 remained unchanged and was subject to approval by a federal judge at a hearing currently scheduled for 12 November.
At 8:01am: [LON:INDV] Indivior PLC share price was +0.05p at 100.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: