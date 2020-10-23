StockMarketWire.com - Property company CLS exchange contracts to sell a property in Freiburg for €22.5 million.
The sale of the property located at Bismarckallee 18-20 was expected to be completed in December 2020, at a price 12.3% above the 30 June 2020 valuation, the company said.
At 8:14am: [LON:CLI] Cls Holdings PLC share price was +1.8p at 199.2p
