StockMarketWire.com - Telecoms company Airtel Africa reported a fall in first-half profit as improving growth in the second quarter amid easing lockdown restrictions were offset by weakness in the first quarter.
For the half-year ended 30 September, pre-tax profit fell 11.1% to $281 million year-on-year, while revenue rose 10.7% to $1,815m.
The company saw improved performance in the second quarter, with revenue growth of 23.1% as a result of 'the easing of restrictions on movement of people which was implemented in the first quarter owing to the COVID-19 pandemic,' Airtel Africa said.
The customer base grew by 12.0% to 116.4 million in the first half the year.
The company declared an interim dividend of $1.5 per share.
At 8:32am: [LON:AAF] Airtel Africa PLC share price was -2.75p at 62.05p
