StockMarketWire.com - Gocompare owner Goco said it was 'confident' of meeting its expectations for the year as revenue grew 12% in the nine months through September.
Revenue was up 13% to £131 million, driven by 'exceptional growth' in autosave of 238% to £17.9m.
AutoSave saw revenue rise 238% to £17.9 million as live customer numbers grew 148% year-on-year to 597,000, an increase of 115,000 in the quarter.
'The board is confident in delivering its expectations for the full year, subject to no further material impacts from Covid-19,'it added.
At 8:41am: [LON:GOCO] Gocompare.com Group Plc share price was +3.8p at 96p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
