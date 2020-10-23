StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Braveheart Investment said Pharm 2 Farm had overcome testing delays for its anti-viral surgical COVID-19 mask project, with sales expected to commence at the end of the year.
The company also said it expected to complete the conditional sale of its 51.72% stake in Pharm 2 Farm to Remote Monitored Systems on 5 November 2020.
Following the sale, which requires, amongst other things, shareholder backing, the company would hold 37.12% in the company.
Pharm 2 Farm Limited had now overcome the delay in testing, reported on 8 October 2020, by conducting live virus tests at two independent UK laboratories.
'These tests confirmed that the coated face mask textile displayed high virucidal activity, meeting the requirements for ISO 18184 certification...' it added.
At 8:52am: [LON:BRH] Braveheart Investment Group PLC share price was +3.5p at 36.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
