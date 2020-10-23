StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen from waste plastic group Powerhouse Energy said former Cameron Davies would retire as a director of the company at the end of March.
'On behalf of the whole board and all Powerhouse shareholders I express my warmest thanks to our former Chairman Cameron Davies for his leadership throughout a challenging, important and successful period of transition for our company,' chairman Tim Yeo said.
'His wise advice and calm judgments over the past three years have been greatly appreciated.'
At 8:52am: [LON:PHE] PowerHouse Energy share price was -0.03p at 2.48p
