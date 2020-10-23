StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Pan African Resources said its American depository receipt programme had been upgraded and approved to trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the US.
'To qualify, Pan African has complied with the OTCQX Market requirements including high financial standards, corporate governance requirements, and compliance with applicable securities laws,' chief executive Cobus Loots said.
'Trading on the OTCQX Market will significantly enhance our visibility and provide better access to US investors.'
At 9:07am: [LON:PAF] Pan African Resources PLC share price was +0.25p at 20.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: