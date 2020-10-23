StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources reported further 'strong evidence' of metal sulphide accumulations in the Kalahari suture zone located in Botswana.
Following a mineral systems review of rock samples -- taken from the company's November 2019 drill campaign on the Hukuntsi section of the KSZ -- Dr David Holwell, of D&D Geoconsultants, concluded that there was now compelling evidence that the KSZ experienced similar geological conditions as those that led to the formation of giant copper-nickel-platinum group metal massive sulphide deposits at Norilsk in Siberia, Voisey's Bay, Raglan, and the Thomson nickel belt in Canada and Jinchuan in China.
At 9:16am: [LON:KAV] Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.2p at 2.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
