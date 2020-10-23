StockMarketWire.com - Drug development company Evgen Pharma said all necessary regulatory approvals had now been received to carry out a clinical trial at the end of the month of its lead drug to treat acute respiratory infections in patients with suspected COVID-19.
STAR, phase II/III trial would investigate whether the company's lead asset, SFX-01, can reduce the severity, or prevent the onset of, acute respiratory distress syndrome.
At 9:21am: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was +1.25p at 13.63p
