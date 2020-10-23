StockMarketWire.com - Aminex is said it had completed the farm-out of its Ruvuma to ARA Petroleum Tanzania.

The company transferred a 50% interest in, and operatorship of, the Ruvuma PSA to ARA Petroleum.

Following completion, the company now held a 25% interest in the Ruvuma PSA with a full carry to potentially significant volumes of production, and an estimated share of costs of US$35 million.




At 9:27am: [LON:AEX] Aminex PLC share price was +0.06p at 1.38p



