StockMarketWire.com - Aminex is said it had completed the farm-out of its Ruvuma to ARA Petroleum Tanzania.
The company transferred a 50% interest in, and operatorship of, the Ruvuma PSA to ARA Petroleum.
Following completion, the company now held a 25% interest in the Ruvuma PSA with a full carry to potentially significant volumes of production, and an estimated share of costs of US$35 million.
At 9:27am: [LON:AEX] Aminex PLC share price was +0.06p at 1.38p
