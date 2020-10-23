StockMarketWire.com - Investment platform provider Nucleus said its assets under administration had risen 2.6% in the third quarter.
AuA at the end of September was £16.1 billion at 30 September 2020, up 1.8% on the previous quarter and 2.6% year-on-year.
By comparison, the FTSE All-Share Index decreased 3.8% on the last quarter and fell 19.2% year-on-year.
Net inflows decreased 26.1% year-on-year to £82 million, but are up by 44.7% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2019.
'Covid-19 looks set to dominate our lives for at least the remainder of the year and is likely to have a continued impact for a time to come,' chief executive David Ferguson said.
'While the future impact of the Covid-19 crisis remains unknown, there has perhaps never been more of a pressing need for high-quality financial planning, and as such, we remain positive about the long-term future of the sector.'
