StockMarketWire.com - Private equity investor Pantheon International said its net asset value per share rose 5.7% in September compared to August.
The rise was driven by investment gains, investment income and foreign exchange movements, offset by expenses and taxes.
'The valuation gains in the month were principally driven by strong performance across the information technology sector, which represents the largest sector in PIP's portfolio on a look through basis,' the company said.
JFrog, a California-based software company, and Allegro, a Polish e-commerce platform, had both successfully completed public offerings during th emonth, contributing 64.8p per share of the valuation gains.
At 1:35pm: [LON:PIN] Pantheon International PLC share price was +60p at 2200p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
