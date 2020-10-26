CA
29/10/2020 12:30 Building permits
29/10/2020 12:30 Payroll employment, earnings & hours
30/10/2020 12:30 Industrial product & raw materials price indexes
30/10/2020 12:30 GDP
CH
30/10/2020 07:30 Retail Sales
30/10/2020 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
27/10/2020 03:00 Industrial Profit
DE
29/10/2020 13:00 Provisional CPI
30/10/2020 07:00 GDP - 1st release
30/10/2020 07:00 Retail Trade
ES
27/10/2020 08:00 Economically Active Population Survey
28/10/2020 08:00 Retail Sales
29/10/2020 08:00 Flash Estimate CPI
30/10/2020 08:00 Preliminary GDP
EU
27/10/2020 09:00 Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
29/10/2020 10:00 Business & Consumer Surveys
30/10/2020 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
30/10/2020 10:00 Preliminary Flash Estimate GDP
30/10/2020 10:00 Flash Estimate euro area inflation
30/10/2020 10:00 Unemployment
FR
27/10/2020 07:45 PPI
28/10/2020 07:45 Housing starts
28/10/2020 07:45 Consumer confidence survey
30/10/2020 06:30 GDP - first estimate
30/10/2020 07:45 Provisional CPI
IE
28/10/2020 11:00 Retail Sales Index
IT
28/10/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade non-EU
28/10/2020 10:00 PPI
29/10/2020 09:00 Business Confidence Survey
29/10/2020 09:00 Consumer Confidence Survey
30/10/2020 09:00 Unemployment
30/10/2020 10:00 Provisional CPI
30/10/2020 10:00 Cities CPI
30/10/2020 11:00 GDP preliminary estimate
JP
28/10/2020 23:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month
28/10/2020 23:50 Preliminary Retail Sales
29/10/2020 00:30 Detailed Import & Export Statistics
29/10/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence Survey
29/10/2020 23:30 Labour Force Survey
29/10/2020 23:30 CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)
29/10/2020 23:50 Preliminary Industrial Production
30/10/2020 01:00 Steel Imports & Exports Statistics
30/10/2020 04:30 Preliminary Report on Petroleum Statistics
30/10/2020 05:00 Housing Starts
30/10/2020 05:00 Construction Orders
UK
28/10/2020 00:01 REC JobsOutlook survey
28/10/2020 00:01 Shop Price Index
29/10/2020 09:30 Money and Credit
29/10/2020 09:30 Monetary & Financial Statistics
30/10/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium Vacancy Monitor
30/10/2020 07:00 Nationwide House Price Index September 2016
30/10/2020 09:30 Insolvency statistics
US
27/10/2020 12:30 Advance Report on Durable Goods
27/10/2020 12:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
27/10/2020 13:00 Monthly House Price Index
27/10/2020 20:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
28/10/2020 11:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
28/10/2020 12:30 Advance US International Trade in Goods
28/10/2020 14:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
29/10/2020 12:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
29/10/2020 12:30 Advance estimate GDP
29/10/2020 13:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
29/10/2020 14:00 Pending Home Sales Index
29/10/2020 14:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
30/10/2020 12:30 Personal Income & Outlays
30/10/2020 14:00 University of Michigan Survey of Consumers
