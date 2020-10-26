Interim Result

27/10/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

27/10/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

27/10/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)

27/10/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

27/10/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

27/10/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

27/10/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)

28/10/2020 Itaconix PLC (ITX)

28/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

29/10/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

29/10/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)

29/10/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)

29/10/2020 Verona Pharma PLC (VRP)

29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)

29/10/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)

29/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

29/10/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)

29/10/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)

29/10/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

30/10/2020 Bion Plc Ord Npv (BION)

30/10/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

30/10/2020 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)

03/11/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)



Final Result

27/10/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)

28/10/2020 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)

29/10/2020 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)

30/10/2020 Altitude Group PLC (ALT)

30/10/2020 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)

03/11/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

03/11/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

03/11/2020 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)



AGM / EGM

27/10/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)

27/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

27/10/2020 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)

27/10/2020 MyCelx Technologies Corporation (MYX)

27/10/2020 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)

27/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

27/10/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

27/10/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

27/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

28/10/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)

28/10/2020 Zoetic International Plc (ZOE)

28/10/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)

28/10/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)

28/10/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

29/10/2020 Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT)

29/10/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)

29/10/2020 Jarvis Securities PLC (JIM)

29/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)

29/10/2020 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)

29/10/2020 Itm Power PLC (ITM)

29/10/2020 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)

30/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)

30/10/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

30/10/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)

30/10/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)

30/10/2020 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)

30/10/2020 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)

30/10/2020 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)

30/10/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)

30/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)

30/10/2020 MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

30/10/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)

30/10/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

31/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)

31/10/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

02/11/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)

02/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)

03/11/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)

03/11/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

03/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)

03/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)

03/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

03/11/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)

03/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

03/11/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)



Trading Statement

27/10/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

27/10/2020 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)

27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

27/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)

28/10/2020 Next PLC (NXT)

28/10/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)

28/10/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)

28/10/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)

28/10/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

28/10/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)

28/10/2020 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)

29/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

29/10/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

29/10/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

29/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)

29/10/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

29/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)

29/10/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

30/10/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

30/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

30/10/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

02/11/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)

03/11/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)

03/11/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

03/11/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)



Ex-Dividend

28/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

28/10/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)

29/10/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)

29/10/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)

29/10/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

29/10/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

29/10/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

29/10/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)

29/10/2020 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

29/10/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

29/10/2020 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)

29/10/2020 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)

29/10/2020 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)

29/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

29/10/2020 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)

30/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)

30/10/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)

30/10/2020 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)

30/10/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)

30/10/2020 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)

30/10/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)

30/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)

30/10/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)

30/10/2020 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)

30/10/2020 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)

30/10/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

30/10/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)

30/10/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)

30/10/2020 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)

30/10/2020 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)

30/10/2020 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)

30/10/2020 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)

30/10/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)

30/10/2020 City of London Group PLC (CIN)

30/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)

30/10/2020 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)

30/10/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)



