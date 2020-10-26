Interim Result
27/10/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
27/10/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
27/10/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
27/10/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
27/10/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
27/10/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
28/10/2020 Itaconix PLC (ITX)
28/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
29/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
29/10/2020 Verona Pharma PLC (VRP)
29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
29/10/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
29/10/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
29/10/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)
29/10/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
29/10/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)
29/10/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
30/10/2020 Bion Plc Ord Npv (BION)
30/10/2020 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)
30/10/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
03/11/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
04/11/2020 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
04/11/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)
05/11/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
05/11/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
05/11/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
05/11/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
05/11/2020 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
05/11/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
05/11/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
05/11/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
05/11/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
05/11/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
05/11/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)
05/11/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)
05/11/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
05/11/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
05/11/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
09/11/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)
10/11/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
10/11/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
10/11/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
10/11/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
10/11/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
10/11/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
10/11/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
11/11/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
11/11/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
11/11/2020 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
11/11/2020 Renold PLC (RNO)
12/11/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
12/11/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
12/11/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
12/11/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
12/11/2020 Onesavings Bank PLC (OSB)
12/11/2020 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
12/11/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
12/11/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
12/11/2020 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
12/11/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)
12/11/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
12/11/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)
12/11/2020 3I Group PLC (III)
12/11/2020 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
12/11/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)
12/11/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
12/11/2020 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)
13/11/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
Final Result
27/10/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)
28/10/2020 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
29/10/2020 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)
30/10/2020 Altitude Group PLC (ALT)
30/10/2020 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
03/11/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
03/11/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
03/11/2020 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
05/11/2020 Rdi Reit P.L.C. (RDI)
05/11/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)
12/11/2020 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
AGM / EGM
27/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
27/10/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
27/10/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
27/10/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
27/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
27/10/2020 MyCelx Technologies Corporation (MYX)
27/10/2020 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
27/10/2020 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)
27/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
28/10/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
28/10/2020 Zoetic International Plc (ZOE)
28/10/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)
28/10/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
28/10/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
29/10/2020 Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT)
29/10/2020 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)
29/10/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
29/10/2020 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
29/10/2020 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)
29/10/2020 Jarvis Securities PLC (JIM)
29/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)
30/10/2020 MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)
30/10/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
30/10/2020 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)
30/10/2020 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)
30/10/2020 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)
30/10/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)
30/10/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
30/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)
30/10/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
30/10/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
30/10/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
30/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
31/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
31/10/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
02/11/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)
02/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
03/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
03/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)
03/11/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
03/11/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
03/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
03/11/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
03/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
03/11/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
04/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
04/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
04/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
04/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)
04/11/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
04/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
04/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
04/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
05/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
05/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
05/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
05/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
05/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
05/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
06/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
06/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
06/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
09/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
09/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
09/11/2020 Angus Energy PLC (ANGS)
10/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
10/11/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
10/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
10/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
10/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
10/11/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
10/11/2020 Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI)
10/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
11/11/2020 Angus Energy PLC (ANGS)
11/11/2020 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
11/11/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
11/11/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
11/11/2020 Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI)
11/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
11/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
11/11/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
11/11/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
12/11/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
12/11/2020 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
12/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
12/11/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
13/11/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
13/11/2020 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
13/11/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
13/11/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
Trading Statement
27/10/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)
27/10/2020 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
27/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
28/10/2020 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
28/10/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
28/10/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
28/10/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
28/10/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2020 Next PLC (NXT)
28/10/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
29/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
29/10/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
29/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
29/10/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
29/10/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
29/10/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)
30/10/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
30/10/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
30/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
02/11/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
03/11/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)
03/11/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
03/11/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
04/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
04/11/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
05/11/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)
05/11/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
05/11/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)
05/11/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
05/11/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
05/11/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
06/11/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
06/11/2020 Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (0RH7)
09/11/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
10/11/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
11/11/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
11/11/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
11/11/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
11/11/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
12/11/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
12/11/2020 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/11/2020 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
12/11/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
12/11/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
Ex-Dividend
28/10/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
28/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
29/10/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
29/10/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
29/10/2020 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)
29/10/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)
29/10/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
29/10/2020 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)
29/10/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
29/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
29/10/2020 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
29/10/2020 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
29/10/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
29/10/2020 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
29/10/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)
30/10/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
30/10/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
30/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
30/10/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
30/10/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
30/10/2020 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
30/10/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
30/10/2020 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
30/10/2020 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
30/10/2020 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
30/10/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)
30/10/2020 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)
30/10/2020 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
30/10/2020 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
30/10/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
30/10/2020 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
30/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
30/10/2020 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
30/10/2020 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
30/10/2020 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
30/10/2020 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
30/10/2020 Henderson High Income Trust PLC (HHI)
05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
19/11/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
19/11/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
19/11/2020 North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS)
