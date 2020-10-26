StockMarketWire.com - Advertising company WPP said it had appointed Ya-Qin Zhang as a non-executive director.
Zhang was president of Chinese internet services company Baidu between 2014 and 2019 and had also held executive positions at Microsoft.
'Dr. Zhang is one of the world's most celebrated technologists and business leaders,' chairman Roberto Quarta said.
'With his diverse career experience which includes leadership roles at both US and Chinese companies, and his particular understanding of the changing consumer technology landscape within China, he will make an extremely valuable contribution to the WPP board.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: